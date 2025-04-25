A Renewed Global Call: Ending Malaria Starts with Us

On World Malaria Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a powerful global call to reinvest, reimagine, and reignite the fight against malaria. With decades of hard-earned gains at risk, WHO is urging leaders at every level—from policymakers to local community health workers—to redouble their efforts toward the goal of malaria elimination.

This year’s theme, “Malaria ends with us: reinvest, reimagine, reignite,” underscores the urgency of acting now to protect vulnerable populations and ensure that recent progress does not unravel under mounting global challenges.

A Historic Journey of Progress and Hope

Since the late 1990s, global momentum against malaria has yielded transformative results. Over 2 billion cases of malaria have been prevented, and nearly 13 million lives saved through coordinated public health efforts, funding, and innovation.

As of 2025, 45 countries and 1 territory have achieved malaria-free certification by WHO, marking a significant step toward regional elimination. Encouragingly, 25 of the remaining 83 malaria-endemic countries reported fewer than 10 cases in 2023, indicating that elimination is within reach for many.

Yet, the fight is far from over.

Fragile Gains at Risk: A Warning from the Past

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, cautioned that history has repeatedly shown how fragile victories against malaria can be.

“The history of malaria teaches us a harsh lesson: when we divert our attention, the disease resurges, taking its greatest toll on the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Tedros. “But the same history also shows us what’s possible: with strong political commitment, sustained investment, multisectoral action and community engagement, malaria can be defeated.”

Innovation and Vaccines Driving New Hope

Recent advancements are breathing new life into the global malaria strategy. In a major milestone, Mali joins 19 African nations in launching malaria vaccination campaigns, aiming to protect millions of children—the most at-risk demographic. These campaigns are expected to save tens of thousands of lives annually.

In tandem, the deployment of next-generation insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) is showing promising results. In 2023, these new nets made up nearly 80% of all ITNs distributed in sub-Saharan Africa, a significant leap from 59% in 2022. Designed to overcome growing insecticide resistance, these tools are critical in high-transmission zones.

Mounting Challenges Threaten to Derail Progress

Despite these wins, malaria still claims nearly 600,000 lives annually, with Africa bearing 95% of the global burden.

Challenges include:

Fragile and overstretched health systems

Rising drug and insecticide resistance

Climate change, which alters vector ecology and transmission patterns

Persistent poverty, conflict, and population displacement

Gaps in access to essential prevention, detection, and treatment services

Compounding the issue, WHO warns that anticipated funding cuts in 2025 could disrupt malaria services in many countries. A recent assessment revealed that more than half of WHO’s 64 country offices in malaria-endemic nations have already experienced moderate or severe service disruptions.

A Strategic Vision: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite

To avoid backsliding, WHO and its partners are calling for an urgent reinvestment in malaria programmes, particularly in primary health care and local capacity-building.

The success of financing mechanisms like the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance will be pivotal. Together, these institutions help finance life-saving diagnostics, treatments, insecticides, vaccines, and health worker support.

But funding alone won’t suffice.

A reimagined approach is needed—one that fosters innovation across all fronts. This includes:

Developing new antimalarial drugs

Advancing vector control technologies

Enhancing surveillance systems

Building robust public-private partnerships

Empowering local communities

Africa Steps Up: The Yaoundé Declaration

In a notable show of political leadership, 11 high-burden African countries signed the Yaoundé Declaration in March 2024. These nations pledged to make malaria control and elimination a national priority, with commitments to:

Strengthen national health systems

Boost domestic financing

Expand multisectoral coordination

Ensure accountability and transparency

Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme, emphasized the importance of such actions.

“Ministers committed to strengthening their health systems, stepping up domestic resources, enhancing multisectoral action and ensuring a robust accountability mechanism. This is the kind of leadership the world must rally behind.”

The Path Ahead: A Collective Responsibility

As the global health community reflects on the journey so far, World Malaria Day 2025 serves as both a celebration of progress and a call to action. Ending malaria will demand unwavering commitment, collaboration, and courage from all sectors of society.

From community health workers delivering vaccines to researchers in laboratories, and from ministers of health to ordinary citizens—the responsibility belongs to us all.

Malaria ends with us.