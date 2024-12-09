Global Markets Slump Amid Inflation Concerns and Monetary Policy Shifts

Global stock markets experienced a downturn as investors fixated on inflation figures coupled with a dip in chip stocks. The situation was partly offset by Beijing's announcement of upcoming economic stimulus, which buoyed oil and gold prices.

Traders are closely watching U.S. inflation data, potentially cementing a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve. China's rare move to alter its monetary policy language for the first time since 2010 has stirred international market sentiment, promising stimulus to boost next year's economic growth.

In other international developments, a rapid political transition in Syria has complicated Middle Eastern affairs, while France's President Macron has yet to appoint a new prime minister following recent political upheaval. Financial markets remain volatile, with the U.S. seeing positive employment figures but still bracing for potential interest rate cuts.

