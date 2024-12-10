Left Menu

Courtroom Drama: Infowars Sale Faces Legal Hurdles

Alex Jones' lawyers are contesting the sale of his Infowars website to The Onion, citing fraud and collusion concerns. The sale, part of a bankruptcy process, is under scrutiny by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, amid objections and controversies regarding the bidding process and stakeholders' involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 05:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 05:02 IST
Courtroom Drama: Infowars Sale Faces Legal Hurdles

In a recent Houston court hearing, Alex Jones' lawyers urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge to halt the sale of his Infowars website to The Onion, a news parody site. The Onion emerged as the highest bidder in a November bankruptcy auction. However, Jones, whose revenue primarily stems from dietary supplement sales, argued that the auction process was marred by fraud and collusion.

Jones entered bankruptcy in 2022 after being ordered to pay $1.3 billion in legal judgments to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims. Courts have ruled Jones defamed the families by falsely claiming the 2012 tragedy was fabricated by the government to promote anti-gun laws.

Despite concerns expressed by Judge Christopher Lopez about auction transparency, the sale awaits his final approval. The Onion has plans to relaunch Infowars as a parody site in 2025, featuring "noticeably less hateful disinformation." Meanwhile, legal and financial intricacies around the auction continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024