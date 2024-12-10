Courtroom Drama: Infowars Sale Faces Legal Hurdles
Alex Jones' lawyers are contesting the sale of his Infowars website to The Onion, citing fraud and collusion concerns. The sale, part of a bankruptcy process, is under scrutiny by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, amid objections and controversies regarding the bidding process and stakeholders' involvement.
In a recent Houston court hearing, Alex Jones' lawyers urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge to halt the sale of his Infowars website to The Onion, a news parody site. The Onion emerged as the highest bidder in a November bankruptcy auction. However, Jones, whose revenue primarily stems from dietary supplement sales, argued that the auction process was marred by fraud and collusion.
Jones entered bankruptcy in 2022 after being ordered to pay $1.3 billion in legal judgments to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims. Courts have ruled Jones defamed the families by falsely claiming the 2012 tragedy was fabricated by the government to promote anti-gun laws.
Despite concerns expressed by Judge Christopher Lopez about auction transparency, the sale awaits his final approval. The Onion has plans to relaunch Infowars as a parody site in 2025, featuring "noticeably less hateful disinformation." Meanwhile, legal and financial intricacies around the auction continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
