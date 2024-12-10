Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Promises of Economic Revitalization

Chinese stocks surged on Tuesday as top officials announced a series of stimulus measures to revitalize economic growth, despite lackluster trade figures somewhat limiting the gains. The blue-chip CSI300 index recorded a 1.9% rise by midday, reaching its peak in nearly a month, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.6%.

The real estate sector led the charge with a 3.2% increase, followed closely by a 2.8% rise in consumer staples onshore. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index climbed 1% by noon after an initial leap of 3.2%, and the tech index noted a smaller 0.8% gain.

Bullish sentiment arose after China's Politburo adjusted the monetary policy, indicating a shift from 'prudent' to 'appropriately loose' for the first time in over a decade, aiming to spur growth, state media Xinhua reported. Authorities have committed to stabilizing stock and housing markets with fiscal adjustments.

