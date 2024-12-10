BEST Committee Probes Fatal Kurla Bus Accident

A committee has been set up by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to probe the bus accident in Kurla that resulted in seven deaths. This announcement came on Tuesday as part of efforts to address the tragedy's aftermath.

BEST has committed to compensating each deceased's family with Rs 2 lakh, and covering medical expenses for the 42 individuals injured in the incident on Monday night. Chief Manager Ramesh Madavi will chair the investigation committee, tasked with examining the accident's causes and ramifications.

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met with BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar, advocating for compensation increases to Rs 10 lakh for deceased families and up to Rs 2 lakh for the injured. They attributed the accident to buses hired under a wet lease model, urging a review of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)