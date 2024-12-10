Tragedy Strikes: The Fatal Kurla Bus Accident Unveiled

A tragic accident in Kurla, involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, has resulted in the loss of seven lives and injury to over 42 individuals. The driver, Sanjay More, who reportedly lacked sufficient training in operating electric buses, has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident occurred on SG Barve Marg where the bus lost control, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring pedestrians. Forensic examinations are ongoing to ascertain potential mechanical failures. This deadly crash has sparked political debates, with calls for revisiting the wet-lease model that outsources bus operations to private contractors.

BJP leaders have urged higher compensation for victims' families as a delegation met with BEST management. The local transport authority has initiated a probe, while tensions in the community rise with dissent towards current transport operational models.

(With inputs from agencies.)