Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: The Fatal Kurla Bus Accident Unveiled

A fatal accident involving a BEST bus in Kurla resulted in seven deaths and 42 injuries, prompting investigations into driver training and the wet-lease model. Driver Sanjay More, who lacked experience with electric buses, was arrested. Political leaders demand compensation and a review of the transport model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes: The Fatal Kurla Bus Accident Unveiled
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Kurla, involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, has resulted in the loss of seven lives and injury to over 42 individuals. The driver, Sanjay More, who reportedly lacked sufficient training in operating electric buses, has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident occurred on SG Barve Marg where the bus lost control, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring pedestrians. Forensic examinations are ongoing to ascertain potential mechanical failures. This deadly crash has sparked political debates, with calls for revisiting the wet-lease model that outsources bus operations to private contractors.

BJP leaders have urged higher compensation for victims' families as a delegation met with BEST management. The local transport authority has initiated a probe, while tensions in the community rise with dissent towards current transport operational models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024