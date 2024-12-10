India's Trade Defence: 43 Anti-Dumping Probes in 2024
In 2024, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has conducted 43 anti-dumping investigations targeting countries like China and Russia. Additionally, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme saw 213 incubators approved, while integration with the National Single Window System has expanded to more states, streamlining business approvals.
In a significant move for India's trade landscape, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched 43 anti-dumping investigations in 2024. Targeting nations such as China, Russia, Taiwan, and Japan, these investigations aim to curb unfair trade practices.
The minister also highlighted progress in the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. As of October 31, a total of 213 incubators have secured approvals, with a funding pool of Rs 902.74 crore. Impressively, 1,278 startups with women directors have received support under this scheme.
Meanwhile, the National Single Window System continues to enhance business ease, connecting 32 central ministries and numerous states, thus simplifying access to thousands of approvals for enterprises across the nation.
