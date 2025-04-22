Left Menu

West Bengal's Education Crisis: Support for Displaced Teachers

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu emphasized state support for teachers who lost jobs due to a Supreme Court decision, assuring them of assistance. He cautioned against actions that may weaken the state's forthcoming review petition and highlighted the government's commitment to those affected by the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:20 IST
West Bengal's Education Crisis: Support for Displaced Teachers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday reaffirmed the state's support for teachers who lost their jobs following a decisive Supreme Court ruling. Addressing the media, he assured assistance and urged those affected to avoid actions that could undermine the state's appeal efforts before the apex court.

Minister Basu emphasized that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has committed to helping the displaced educators, reiterating the government's active involvement in safeguarding their interests. He cautioned the aggrieved teachers against any contempt of court actions that might jeopardize the state's official review petition.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, had nullified the appointment of over 25,000 educators, citing a corrupted selection process. In response, more than 2,000 teachers protested outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, demanding transparency and a merit-based appointment list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025