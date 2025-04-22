West Bengal's Education Crisis: Support for Displaced Teachers

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday reaffirmed the state's support for teachers who lost their jobs following a decisive Supreme Court ruling. Addressing the media, he assured assistance and urged those affected to avoid actions that could undermine the state's appeal efforts before the apex court.

Minister Basu emphasized that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has committed to helping the displaced educators, reiterating the government's active involvement in safeguarding their interests. He cautioned the aggrieved teachers against any contempt of court actions that might jeopardize the state's official review petition.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, had nullified the appointment of over 25,000 educators, citing a corrupted selection process. In response, more than 2,000 teachers protested outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, demanding transparency and a merit-based appointment list.

(With inputs from agencies.)