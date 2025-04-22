RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar Receives One-Year Term Extension

The Indian government has officially extended the tenure of T Rabi Sankar, the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, for an additional year, setting his term to conclude in May 2026. According to verified sources, this decision marks his second annual extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the nod to this re-appointment. As per the government directive dated April 21, Sankar's service extension will be effective from May 3, 2025, or until further notice.

Sankar, who initially took on the role in May 2021, has played a pivotal role within the RBI, overseeing the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Fintech, and other key areas. Beyond the RBI, he impacts the financial sector through roles at IFTAS, ReBIT, and IDRBT.

