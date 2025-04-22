India and Saudi Arabia Explore Collaborative Energy Projects

India and Saudi Arabia are taking significant steps toward energy collaboration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, revealed ongoing discussions about joint ventures in refineries and petrochemicals.

In an interview with Arab News, Modi stated that both nations are evaluating the feasibility of electricity grid interconnectivity, indicative of broader regional cooperation. These initiatives underscore a mutual commitment to deepening ties and exploring energy opportunities.

As the countries work on these projects, their partnership could pave the way for enhanced economic and energy collaboration, with potential benefits extending across the wider region.

(With inputs from agencies.)