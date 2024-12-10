Tragic Accident: Family of Three Killed by Overturned Truck in Rajasthan

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a 60-year-old man, his daughter, and grandson lost their lives on Monday when a truck loaded with cattle feed overturned onto their motorcycle, police reported.

According to Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh, the victims, identified as Mohanlal, 26-year-old Manjubai, and 7-year-old Rudraksh, were heading towards Jhalawar at around 5 pm when the truck lost balance at a turn, causing the fatal collision instantly.

Authorities conducted post-mortems and returned the bodies to the grieving family on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred as the family traveled home after attending a condolence meeting. The truck driver has been detained, and legal proceedings have commenced following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)