Tragic Accident: Family of Three Killed by Overturned Truck in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a fatal accident claimed the lives of a man, his daughter, and grandson when a truck carrying cattle feed overturned on their motorcycle. The victims were returning from a condolence meeting. The truck driver has been detained, and a case is filed.
In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a 60-year-old man, his daughter, and grandson lost their lives on Monday when a truck loaded with cattle feed overturned onto their motorcycle, police reported.
According to Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh, the victims, identified as Mohanlal, 26-year-old Manjubai, and 7-year-old Rudraksh, were heading towards Jhalawar at around 5 pm when the truck lost balance at a turn, causing the fatal collision instantly.
Authorities conducted post-mortems and returned the bodies to the grieving family on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred as the family traveled home after attending a condolence meeting. The truck driver has been detained, and legal proceedings have commenced following the incident.
