High-Value Land Deal: Shapoorji Pallonji's Mumbai Plot Fetches Rs 455 Crore

In a significant real estate transaction, Shapoorji Pallonji Gwalior Pvt Ltd has sold a substantial land parcel in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for a hefty Rs 455 crore. According to property consultant Square Yards, the buyer, Agarwal Holdings Pvt Ltd, acquired the 1,820-square-metre plot, reflecting the enduring appeal of Mumbai's property market.

The transaction, registered in November 2024, was accompanied by a stamp duty of Rs 27.30 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Despite this sale, a larger portion of the Juhu land remains under the ownership of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a well-known conglomerate with diverse interests, including real estate and infrastructure.

As India's financial capital, Mumbai continues to attract companies in the BFSI sector and beyond. Juhu's allure as a prime residential area is driven by its coastal charm, proximity to the international airport, and luxurious housing options, making it a sought-after location for property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)