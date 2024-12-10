High-Value Land Deal: Shapoorji Pallonji's Mumbai Plot Fetches Rs 455 Crore
Shapoorji Pallonji Gwalior Pvt Ltd has sold a prime land parcel in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs 455 crore to Agarwal Holdings Pvt Ltd. The plot, spanning approximately 1,820 square metres, remains partly owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Group. This sale highlights Mumbai's allure as a financial hub and residential hotspot.
In a significant real estate transaction, Shapoorji Pallonji Gwalior Pvt Ltd has sold a substantial land parcel in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for a hefty Rs 455 crore. According to property consultant Square Yards, the buyer, Agarwal Holdings Pvt Ltd, acquired the 1,820-square-metre plot, reflecting the enduring appeal of Mumbai's property market.
The transaction, registered in November 2024, was accompanied by a stamp duty of Rs 27.30 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Despite this sale, a larger portion of the Juhu land remains under the ownership of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a well-known conglomerate with diverse interests, including real estate and infrastructure.
As India's financial capital, Mumbai continues to attract companies in the BFSI sector and beyond. Juhu's allure as a prime residential area is driven by its coastal charm, proximity to the international airport, and luxurious housing options, making it a sought-after location for property transactions.
