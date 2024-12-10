Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Small Businesses Amidst Growing Corporate Monopolies

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed alarm over the growing dominance of major corporations and their impact on small shopkeepers during a video address on Tuesday. He emphasized the pivotal role of these small businesses in sustaining the nation's economy.

In a social media post, Gandhi shared insights from his visit to a 'kirana store' in Delhi's Bhogal, where he engaged with shopkeepers and customers, gaining firsthand knowledge of their challenges, notably the pressures from quick commerce giants and steep GST taxes.

Gandhi stressed the importance of bolstering small businesses, which he described as 'shock absorbers and job creators,' highlighting their role in providing employment to millions and stabilizing the economy amid the encroachment of large corporations.

