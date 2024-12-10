Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Small Businesses Amidst Growing Corporate Monopolies

Rahul Gandhi voices concerns about big companies dominating markets and threatening small shopkeepers' livelihoods. During a visit to a Delhi 'kirana store,' Gandhi learns about the challenges these businesses face, including increased taxes and competition from large corporations. He emphasizes the importance of supporting small businesses for economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:35 IST
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed alarm over the growing dominance of major corporations and their impact on small shopkeepers during a video address on Tuesday. He emphasized the pivotal role of these small businesses in sustaining the nation's economy.

In a social media post, Gandhi shared insights from his visit to a 'kirana store' in Delhi's Bhogal, where he engaged with shopkeepers and customers, gaining firsthand knowledge of their challenges, notably the pressures from quick commerce giants and steep GST taxes.

Gandhi stressed the importance of bolstering small businesses, which he described as 'shock absorbers and job creators,' highlighting their role in providing employment to millions and stabilizing the economy amid the encroachment of large corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

