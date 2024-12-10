Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kurla: E-Bus Crash Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

A civic transport bus crash in Mumbai left seven dead and 42 injured, prompting police investigations on whether it was intentional. The driver, Sanjay More, who lacked experience with electric vehicles, was remanded by the court. Authorities are examining possible mechanical faults and have set up a probe committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An electric bus crash in Mumbai's Kurla area claimed the lives of seven individuals and left 42 injured, raising critical concerns over the operation and safety of electric vehicles.

The driver, Sanjay More, has been taken into police custody for interrogation after arguments in court suggested potential deliberate action. However, police investigations continue to probe the vehicle for mechanical issues.

Officials have initiated a high-level inquiry as Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial compensation for the victims' families. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) endeavors to unravel the sequence of events that transpired during the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

