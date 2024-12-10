Tragedy Strikes Kurla: E-Bus Crash Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

An electric bus crash in Mumbai's Kurla area claimed the lives of seven individuals and left 42 injured, raising critical concerns over the operation and safety of electric vehicles.

The driver, Sanjay More, has been taken into police custody for interrogation after arguments in court suggested potential deliberate action. However, police investigations continue to probe the vehicle for mechanical issues.

Officials have initiated a high-level inquiry as Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial compensation for the victims' families. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) endeavors to unravel the sequence of events that transpired during the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)