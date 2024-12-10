Alert Trackmen Prevent Major Train Accident

An impending railway disaster was narrowly avoided due to the vigilance of trackmen who identified a track crack between Izatnagar and Bhojipura junctions. These quick-thinking individuals successfully halted the Ramnagar-Agra Fort Express before it reached the compromised section, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The observed crack, reportedly caused by temperature-induced track contraction, was swiftly addressed by an engineering team, allowing the train to continue at a reduced speed of 20 kmph. Fortunately, no other trains were affected during this quick operation.

Thanks to the immediate response from railway personnel, including trackmen Prempal and Haribabu, the potential derailment was circumvented. Preventive measures, like intensified patrolling, have been implemented to avert future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)