Amidst Ruins: The Plight of Gaza's New Amputees

Farah Abu Qainas, a 21-year-old aspiring teacher from Gaza, faces a shattered future after an Israeli airstrike cost her a leg, turning her dreams into mere memories. She is one among thousands in Gaza who have been permanently disabled amid ongoing conflict.

Gaza's health system struggles to support over 4,500 new amputees and those needing prosthetic care. With humanitarian aid suspended, access to necessary medical resources remains challenging, leaving many amputees in uncertainty and prolonged suffering.

The overall humanitarian crisis has severely impacted civilians, especially children, with rising numbers of injuries. Lack of adequate medical supplies and external aid complicates the recovery process, worsening the plight of injured Gazans seeking a semblance of normalcy.

