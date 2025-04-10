Left Menu

Amidst Ruins: The Plight of Gaza's New Amputees

Farah Abu Qainas, among thousands of new amputees in Gaza, faces an uncertain future after losing her leg in an Israeli air strike. The conflict has left Gaza's medical system overwhelmed, with over 4,500 new amputees estimated. Efforts to provide prosthetics are hindered by restricted aid access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:59 IST
Amidst Ruins: The Plight of Gaza's New Amputees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Farah Abu Qainas, a 21-year-old aspiring teacher from Gaza, faces a shattered future after an Israeli airstrike cost her a leg, turning her dreams into mere memories. She is one among thousands in Gaza who have been permanently disabled amid ongoing conflict.

Gaza's health system struggles to support over 4,500 new amputees and those needing prosthetic care. With humanitarian aid suspended, access to necessary medical resources remains challenging, leaving many amputees in uncertainty and prolonged suffering.

The overall humanitarian crisis has severely impacted civilians, especially children, with rising numbers of injuries. Lack of adequate medical supplies and external aid complicates the recovery process, worsening the plight of injured Gazans seeking a semblance of normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025