Amidst Ruins: The Plight of Gaza's New Amputees
Farah Abu Qainas, among thousands of new amputees in Gaza, faces an uncertain future after losing her leg in an Israeli air strike. The conflict has left Gaza's medical system overwhelmed, with over 4,500 new amputees estimated. Efforts to provide prosthetics are hindered by restricted aid access.
Farah Abu Qainas, a 21-year-old aspiring teacher from Gaza, faces a shattered future after an Israeli airstrike cost her a leg, turning her dreams into mere memories. She is one among thousands in Gaza who have been permanently disabled amid ongoing conflict.
Gaza's health system struggles to support over 4,500 new amputees and those needing prosthetic care. With humanitarian aid suspended, access to necessary medical resources remains challenging, leaving many amputees in uncertainty and prolonged suffering.
The overall humanitarian crisis has severely impacted civilians, especially children, with rising numbers of injuries. Lack of adequate medical supplies and external aid complicates the recovery process, worsening the plight of injured Gazans seeking a semblance of normalcy.
