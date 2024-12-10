OYO Expands in Rajasthan: Boosting Tourism and Talent
OYO, a leading travel tech platform, is expanding its presence in Rajasthan by onboarding new hotels every 2-3 days and setting up a back office to support its international business. The company attracts 1 lakh guests daily, both in India and abroad, and forecasts strong tourism growth this winter.
OYO, a prominent travel technology platform, is accelerating its expansion in Rajasthan, adding a new hotel every 2-3 days. By setting up a back office in the state, OYO aims to enhance its overseas operations, leveraging local talent in technical and financial domains, revealed a company official.
Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal highlighted the company's extensive reach, with approximately 1 lakh bookings daily in India and a similar volume overseas. This strategic expansion underscores Rajasthan's potential as both a tourism hub and a talent reservoir.
Agarwal noted the upcoming winter season as potentially the most lucrative for tourism in a decade. Post-Covid, people are keen to embrace travel, driving the hotel industry's 100% year-on-year growth, he added.
