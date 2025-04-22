West Bengal Governor's Health Update: A Careful Watch

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, recently admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata for chest congestion, was transferred to a private hospital on Tuesday for extended medical tests, as confirmed by a senior official from the Raj Bhavan.

The governor, reported as stable, was moved to the hospital located on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. Medical professionals have recommended further diagnostic evaluations at this facility, the official informed PTI.

Bose, who started feeling discomfort following a visit to riot-hit Murshidabad on Saturday night, is currently under observation. A team of doctors, overseeing his treatment, will determine the next steps based on test results. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid him a visit on Monday before proceeding to Salboni for a power plant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)