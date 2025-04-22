Pentagon Leak Scandal: Prosecutions Loom Amid High-Stakes Investigation

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday the possibility of prosecutions concerning recently fired advisors implicated in leaks of Pentagon information. The investigation's findings will be forwarded to the Department of Justice once concluded.

Dan Caldwell, a key advisor to Hegseth, along with two other officials, was dismissed last Friday, though they deny any culpability. Hegseth, criticized for discussing attack plans on an unclassified messaging system, hinted that exonerations are unlikely.

The investigation followed crucial leaks about military operations and high-profile visits to the Pentagon, triggering significant security concerns. Despite calls for his resignation, Hegseth retains President Trump's support as he prioritizes national security.

