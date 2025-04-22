Tragic Pahalgam: Global Condolences Flow After Deadly Attack

In a solemn response to a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri expressed their profound condolences. The attack, which occurred on a serene meadow in Kashmir, tragically claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, sparking international outrage and grief.

While touring India, Vance took to social media to express solidarity with the victims of what is now being described as the deadliest attack in the valley since 2019. He emphasized the beauty of India and its people, sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the calamity.

The deadly incident involved gunfire on Tuesday afternoon, targeting mostly tourists, among them foreigners and locals. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, warned that the full impact of the attack is still being determined, labeling it as unrivaled in its brutality against civilians in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)