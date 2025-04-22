Tragic Pahalgam: Global Condolences Flow After Deadly Attack
US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri extend condolences following a terror attack in Pahalgam, India. The tragic event resulted in the death of 26 individuals, including tourists. The attack is one of the deadliest in the region since 2019, prompting global mourning.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn response to a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri expressed their profound condolences. The attack, which occurred on a serene meadow in Kashmir, tragically claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, sparking international outrage and grief.
While touring India, Vance took to social media to express solidarity with the victims of what is now being described as the deadliest attack in the valley since 2019. He emphasized the beauty of India and its people, sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the calamity.
The deadly incident involved gunfire on Tuesday afternoon, targeting mostly tourists, among them foreigners and locals. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, warned that the full impact of the attack is still being determined, labeling it as unrivaled in its brutality against civilians in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Security and Democracy: Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Erupts Over Waqf Act Discussion
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Strengthening Security and Development
Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Border Tensions