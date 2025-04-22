Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terror Strikes Tourists
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in multiple tourist fatalities and injuries. Indian leaders condemned the attack, labeling it as reprehensible and cowardly. The incident broke the tranquility of a peaceful afternoon, leaving the nation in shock and mourning for the victims.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of multiple tourists and left at least 20 others injured. The attack shattered the calm atmosphere of the popular tourist spot on a regular Tuesday afternoon.
Indian leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, condemned the attack. Vice President Dhankhar expressed deep anguish over the incident, calling such acts of violence reprehensible and worthy of the strongest condemnation. Speaker Birla labeled it cowardly and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.
The attack, which occurred in a scenic meadow near Pahalgam town, has left the nation reeling from the tragedy. Authorities estimate the death toll could exceed 20, underscoring the severity of this horrific event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal's Corruption and Violence
Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Tariffs, Violence, and Political Shifts
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence