Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terror Strikes Tourists

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in multiple tourist fatalities and injuries. Indian leaders condemned the attack, labeling it as reprehensible and cowardly. The incident broke the tranquility of a peaceful afternoon, leaving the nation in shock and mourning for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of multiple tourists and left at least 20 others injured. The attack shattered the calm atmosphere of the popular tourist spot on a regular Tuesday afternoon.

Indian leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, condemned the attack. Vice President Dhankhar expressed deep anguish over the incident, calling such acts of violence reprehensible and worthy of the strongest condemnation. Speaker Birla labeled it cowardly and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

The attack, which occurred in a scenic meadow near Pahalgam town, has left the nation reeling from the tragedy. Authorities estimate the death toll could exceed 20, underscoring the severity of this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

