Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects to Transform Rajasthan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced ambitious road projects in Rajasthan on Tuesday, valued at Rs 30,000 crore, at the Rising Rajasthan summit. He appealed for 40% of developed land near a proposed Jaipur bypass to be allocated to farmers, underscoring the vital link between road infrastructure and tourism in the state.

Gadkari detailed several key projects including a 110-km northern Jaipur Ring Road and a Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway. The government aims to transform Rajasthan's roads to match the American Highway network within two years, with ongoing plans to complete over 2,000 km of road by 2025.

He advocated for adopting green technologies and modern transport systems, highlighting the potential of seaplanes and electric buses. As lithium-ion battery costs decrease, Gadkari projected a future where all buses are electric, signaling a shift towards sustainable transportation.

