Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects to Transform Rajasthan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore in Rajasthan, urging land allocation to farmers. He emphasized infrastructure for tourism and suggested green technologies. Projects include the Jaipur Ring Road and Greenfield expressways. Modern transport initiatives, like seaplanes and electric buses, were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:38 IST
Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects to Transform Rajasthan
road projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced ambitious road projects in Rajasthan on Tuesday, valued at Rs 30,000 crore, at the Rising Rajasthan summit. He appealed for 40% of developed land near a proposed Jaipur bypass to be allocated to farmers, underscoring the vital link between road infrastructure and tourism in the state.

Gadkari detailed several key projects including a 110-km northern Jaipur Ring Road and a Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway. The government aims to transform Rajasthan's roads to match the American Highway network within two years, with ongoing plans to complete over 2,000 km of road by 2025.

He advocated for adopting green technologies and modern transport systems, highlighting the potential of seaplanes and electric buses. As lithium-ion battery costs decrease, Gadkari projected a future where all buses are electric, signaling a shift towards sustainable transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024