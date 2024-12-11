Left Menu

Ecuador Ends Power Rationing Ahead of Holidays

Ecuador's government announced the end of electricity rationing effective December 20, just before the holidays. President Daniel Noboa cited infrastructure improvements and recent rains as reasons. The rationing had been due to severe drought and Colombia's energy supply halt, impacting businesses with USD 7.5 billion in losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:52 IST
Ecuador Ends Power Rationing Ahead of Holidays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's government will halt electricity rationing before the holidays, President Daniel Noboa announced on Tuesday. The rationing, which had led to daily service interruptions for three months, will end on December 20.

The government initially imposed electricity rationing due to the country's worst drought in decades and Colombia's decision to cease energy exports to Ecuador. Improvements in infrastructure and heavy rains since early December have facilitated the resumption of normal services.

Noboa, seeking reelection next year, attributed the resilience of Ecuadorians as a driving force behind this decision. Businesses across the nation faced collective losses of approximately USD 7.5 billion during the outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024