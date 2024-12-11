Ecuador Ends Power Rationing Ahead of Holidays
Ecuador's government announced the end of electricity rationing effective December 20, just before the holidays. President Daniel Noboa cited infrastructure improvements and recent rains as reasons. The rationing had been due to severe drought and Colombia's energy supply halt, impacting businesses with USD 7.5 billion in losses.
Ecuador's government will halt electricity rationing before the holidays, President Daniel Noboa announced on Tuesday. The rationing, which had led to daily service interruptions for three months, will end on December 20.
The government initially imposed electricity rationing due to the country's worst drought in decades and Colombia's decision to cease energy exports to Ecuador. Improvements in infrastructure and heavy rains since early December have facilitated the resumption of normal services.
Noboa, seeking reelection next year, attributed the resilience of Ecuadorians as a driving force behind this decision. Businesses across the nation faced collective losses of approximately USD 7.5 billion during the outages.
