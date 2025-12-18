Left Menu

Infrastructure Overhaul: Transforming Tamil Nadu Under CM Stalin's Vision

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is focused on enhancing infrastructure and public facilities across the state. His recent efforts included inaugurating the Perarignar Anna marriage hall and launching new projects in Kolathur. Stalin attributes his success to his supportive wife and aims to elevate all constituencies equally.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his commitment to upgrading infrastructure and public amenities across the state, emphasizing equal development for all districts.

During a visit to his home constituency of Kolathur, Stalin inaugurated the Perarignar Anna marriage hall, named after former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, and performed wedding ceremonies for 15 couples. He also laid foundation stones for a government school and supermarket in the area, undertaken at a cost of Rs 17.47 crore.

Stalin stressed the importance of supportive partnerships in achieving success, crediting his wife Durga for her unwavering support during challenging times. He aims to replicate Kolathur's developmental strides in all 234 constituencies, transforming them with modern infrastructure and public utilities.

