Miraculous Recovery: Preterm Baby Triumphs Against Odds at Jehangir Hospital

A 26-week-old preterm baby weighing just 990 grams survived a challenging medical journey at Pune's Jehangir Hospital, thanks to the expert teamwork of doctors and nurses. Despite initial complications, the baby was discharged in good health, showcasing a remarkable intact survival and promising developmental outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:15 IST
Excellent Recovery of a 26-Week, 990g Miracle Baby at Jehangir Hospital, Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of medical skill and coordinated effort, a preterm baby born at 26 weeks and weighing only 990 grams has astonished doctors with her recovery at Jehangir Hospital in Pune. The infant faced numerous challenges immediately after birth, but dedicated care ensured her journey towards good health.

After the mother was admitted under Dr. Nina Mansukhani's care in mid-July, preterm labor necessitated a conservatively managed caesarean section. The preemie required immediate ventilatory support and surfactant therapy for lung development. As complications arose, including renal failure and patent ductus arteriosus, the medical team managed these issues methodically, guided by expert specialists.

Despite a turbulent hospital course, including a diagnosis of retinopathy of prematurity, the baby's successful discharge on September 24th reflects a milestone in NICU care. 'This case highlights our team's relentless commitment to managing complex conditions,' said Dr. Sagar Lad, underscoring the praise for adept NICU staff and specialists involved in her care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

