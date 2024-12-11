Left Menu

China Considers Yuan Depreciation Amidst U.S. Tariff Concerns

China's leadership is contemplating allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 to mitigate the impact of potential U.S. trade tariffs under a returning Trump administration. This move would support Chinese exports by making them cheaper but risks a global backlash and increased trade tensions.

In a significant economic maneuver, China's top policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to depreciate in 2025 as a countermeasure against anticipated heightened U.S. trade tariffs under Donald Trump's potential second term. This decision reflects China's strategic need for a larger economic stimulus in response to punitive trade measures.

Sources indicate that enabling a weaker yuan could bolster Chinese export competitiveness by offsetting the effects of the tariffs. The People's Bank of China has remained silent on these discussions, maintaining a veil of strategic ambiguity over market expectations and future policy shifts.

Financial analysts eagerly await more concrete policy directions as the Politburo recently announced a forthcoming 'appropriately loose' monetary policy for next year, marking the first easing in over a decade. The ongoing deliberations spotlight the yuan's pivotal role amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

