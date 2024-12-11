Wall Street Eyes Inflation Data Amid Tech Stock Surge

U.S. stock futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a crucial upcoming inflation report. This data could play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

The consumer price index (CPI) data, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, is among the last major indicators before the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The report is anticipated to show a monthly inflation increase of 0.3% and an annual rise to 2.7%, which remains above the Fed's target.

Market expectations, influenced by recent employment data, suggest an over 86% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut next week. Meanwhile, megacap and growth stocks like Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla traded higher in premarket activity.

