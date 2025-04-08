Kaikōura Pāua Fishery Opens for Extended Season as Stocks Continue to Recover

The Kaikōura pāua fishery will open for recreational gathering on May 1, 2025, marking the start of an extended four-month season. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced the opening, noting that the longer season reflects the positive recovery of the pāua stock along the Kaikōura coastline, which has been significantly impacted by the 2016 earthquake.

“Thanks to careful management and the ongoing commitment of the Kaikōura community, we can now offer an extended pāua season this year,” said Minister Jones. “The recovery of this fishery is a testament to the hard work and dedication of local iwi, the Kaikōura Marine Guardians, and the community as a whole. I’m delighted to see the stock making such a strong recovery.”

The season will run until August 31, 2025, and under the new agreement, the same dates will apply for future years, providing much-needed certainty to recreational pāua gatherers. In addition to extending the gathering period, the Minister emphasized that the ongoing cooperation between the community, iwi, and government will be vital in maintaining the fishery’s recovery over the long term.

Recovery from Earthquake Damage

The Kaikōura pāua population suffered significant losses following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016, which caused severe damage to the pāua habitat along the coastline. Habitat destruction, along with other environmental impacts, threatened the sustainability of pāua stocks in the area.

In the years following the quake, efforts have been focused on protecting and rebuilding pāua populations. These efforts have included controlled fishing limits, habitat restoration, and ongoing monitoring to track the recovery of both the pāua and their environment.

Jones also noted that the impact of the earthquake on pāua stocks, especially along the Kaikōura coast, had been profound. “We’ve seen real progress in recovering the pāua population, and that progress is due to the resilience of the local community, the commitment of iwi, and careful fisheries management,” said Jones.

New Measures to Protect Pāua Stocks

To further enhance the recovery efforts, the minimum legal size for recreational pāua caught in the region will be increased. The new size limit stipulates that only pāua measuring 130mm or larger will be allowed to be taken, a move aimed at allowing the shellfish more time to spawn and grow. This change is in line with the increased minimum size limits already implemented by commercial fishers to help protect the population.

“These new regulations will allow pāua to reach sexual maturity before being harvested, which is crucial for replenishing the population and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fishery,” explained Minister Jones.

In addition to the size limits, the daily bag limit for recreational fishers will be capped at three pāua per species. The restrictions apply to all areas between Marfells Beach and the Conway River. However, for yellowfoot pāua, the minimum size is set at 80mm, and a separate daily limit applies for each species.

Key Regulations for Recreational Gatherers

Season Dates : May 1 to August 31, 2025.

Daily Bag Limit : Three pāua per species.

Minimum Size Limit : 130mm for blackfoot pāua. 80mm for yellowfoot pāua.

Maximum Accumulation: Two daily limits when gathering over multiple days.

While most areas in the Kaikōura region will be open for recreational pāua gathering, some zones remain closed to protect marine life and ensure sustainable fisheries management. These closures include the Hikurangi Marine Reserve, the Waiopuka (Wakatu Quay) rāhui, and three mātaitai areas. Additionally, a taiāpure, the Oaro-Haumuri Taiāpure, will be open but with more stringent size limits and lower daily bag limits.

Ongoing Collaboration with Local Stakeholders

The success of the pāua recovery has been attributed to the close collaboration between the government, local iwi, the Kaikōura Marine Guardians, and the wider community. The Kaikōura Marine Guardians have been instrumental in supporting sustainable fishing practices, including the establishment of rāhui (temporary fishing bans) and the implementation of local fishing regulations.

Moving forward, Minister Jones expressed his continued commitment to working alongside local communities and iwi to ensure the ongoing health and sustainability of the fishery. He emphasized that discussions about future management practices will continue with local stakeholders to guarantee that the pāua population remains robust for generations to come.

“The Kaikōura pāua fishery is a precious resource, not only for the local community but also for the broader public. Ensuring its long-term sustainability is a priority, and I look forward to the ongoing collaboration with all parties involved,” said Jones.

As recreational fishers prepare to take advantage of the extended season, they are reminded to familiarize themselves with the new regulations and respect the closed areas to help protect the future of the pāua fishery in Kaikōura.