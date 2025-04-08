Left Menu

UK Stocks Rebound Amid Tariff Negotiation Hopes

UK stocks rebounded on Tuesday with the FTSE 100 rising 2.7% and the FTSE 250 up 3.3%. This follows hopes that the US may soften its import tariffs, leading to gains in aerospace and mining sectors. UK 30-year gilt yields also hit their highest levels since January.

In a hopeful turn for investors, UK stocks surged on Tuesday as speculation grew that the United States might ease some of its aggressive import tariffs. The FTSE 100 index recorded a 2.7% increase, marking its largest daily jump since March 2022. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 saw a 3.3% rise, recovering from a series of losses in the previous sessions.

This positive trend was largely driven by sectoral gains in aerospace and defense, with prominent companies like Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems leading the charge. Precious metal stocks also saw an uptick as the price of gold rallied above $3,000 per ounce amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Despite these gains, caution remains as the global market anticipates new US consumer price data and potential developments in US-China negotiations. The UK's 30-year government bond yields reached their highest point in months, mirroring movements in US and German debt markets.

