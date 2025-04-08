Left Menu

Indian Stocks Rebound Amid Global Trade Tensions

Indian stock indices bounced back on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty ending higher after a previous steep decline. This surge, however, might be short-lived as investors await clarity amidst global trade tensions spurred by Trump's tariffs. The RBI policy and corporate earnings will remain focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:12 IST
Indian Stocks Rebound Amid Global Trade Tensions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant rebound, Indian stock indices recovered much of the ground lost in the previous session, closing higher on Tuesday. The Sensex surged by 1,089 points, equivalent to a gain of 1.5 percent, to reach 74,227 points. Similarly, the Nifty climbed 374.25 points, up 1.69 percent, ending at 22,535.85.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, investors are likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode as they seek clarity in a turbulent market. This resurgence followed a turbulent start to the week when Indian stocks faced intense selling pressure due to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which precipitated a global sell-off, sending the Sensex plummeting by over 2,200 points.

Trump's tariff policies, which aim for reciprocity in international trade, have caused widespread market jitters, igniting fears of escalating trade tensions and potential economic slowdown. Amidst this uncertainty, market attention is gradually pivoting towards the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision and the corporate earnings season. Jaykrishna Gandhi of Emkay Global Financial Services suggests that another rate cut and regulatory easing measures are conceivable, considering inflation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025