Paisabazaar Launches PACE Program to Boost Career Growth for Sales Advisors

Paisabazaar has introduced the PACE program to advance the careers of its Sales Advisors through a structured development framework. Utilizing the Assessment Centre/Development Centre HR model, the initiative focuses on skill enhancement and leadership growth, promoting meritocracy and addressing growth barriers for over 3000 employees.

Paisabazaar Implements AC/DC-Based HR Module 'PACE' to Drive Career Growth for Sales Advisors. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to nurture talent and reinforce a culture of meritocracy, Paisabazaar, a leading consumer credit marketplace in India, has unveiled the Propelling Advisors Towards Career Excellence (PACE) program. This initiative is anchored on the Assessment Centre/Development Centre (AC/DC) HR model, aimed at accelerating Sales Advisors' career progression and guiding them towards leadership roles.

The AC/DC model entails a comprehensive process of assessment and development. Assessment Centres involve structured simulations and exercises that evaluate employees' skills, competencies, and potential. Following these assessments, Development Centres deliver customized training programs, enhancing employees' capabilities for higher responsibilities. Specifically tailored for Paisabazaar's Sales Advisors, PACE focuses on positions ranging from Subject Matter Experts to Team Leaders, striving to eliminate bias and uphold merit-based progression.

Dhiraj Kalra, CHRO at Paisabazaar, expressed that the initiative not only symbolizes their confidence in the workforce's potential but also equips Sales Advisors with a well-defined career path. PACE seeks to overcome growth barriers, reduce attrition, and create a strong talent pipeline through a transparent, metrics-based framework. The program, expected to assist over 3000 employees, offers professional advancement chances, promoting diversity by supporting employees from varied socio-economic backgrounds. Through this structured six-month training regimen, Paisabazaar hopes to bolster its employees' skills and drive excellence across the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

