PACE Program: Empowering Paisabazaar Employees Through Meritocracy

In a drive to foster meritocracy and eliminate bias, Paisabazaar has launched the PACE Program, designed to boost career advancement for its workforce. By utilizing the robust AC/DC HR model, the program offers structured pathways for Sales Advisors to step into leadership roles, focusing on merit-based progression.

The PACE Program intends to benefit over 3000 employees through its comprehensive training framework. It addresses professional growth barriers, reduces attrition, and strengthens the talent pipeline by equipping employees with essential skills such as leadership and decision-making.

Dhiraj Kalra, CHRO & Head - Customer Service and Training, emphasizes PACE as a commitment to employee potential and organizational excellence, aiming to build a culture of merit that supports individual and overall business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)