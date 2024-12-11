Left Menu

PACE Program: Empowering Paisabazaar Employees Through Meritocracy

Paisabazaar's PACE Program aims to eliminate bias, focusing on employee meritocracy. Over 3000 staff will benefit from this initiative, built on the AC/DC HR model, providing structured career paths and leadership opportunities. Targeted at Sales Advisors, it enhances skills and supports professional advancement, promoting overall organizational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:59 IST
PACE Program: Empowering Paisabazaar Employees Through Meritocracy
  • Country:
  • India

In a drive to foster meritocracy and eliminate bias, Paisabazaar has launched the PACE Program, designed to boost career advancement for its workforce. By utilizing the robust AC/DC HR model, the program offers structured pathways for Sales Advisors to step into leadership roles, focusing on merit-based progression.

The PACE Program intends to benefit over 3000 employees through its comprehensive training framework. It addresses professional growth barriers, reduces attrition, and strengthens the talent pipeline by equipping employees with essential skills such as leadership and decision-making.

Dhiraj Kalra, CHRO & Head - Customer Service and Training, emphasizes PACE as a commitment to employee potential and organizational excellence, aiming to build a culture of merit that supports individual and overall business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024