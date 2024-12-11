Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Rajkot Snack Factory: A Close Call for Workers

A major fire erupted at Gopal Snacks factory in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the intense blaze, no injuries were reported as most workers were absent due to a holiday. The fire is believed to have started from an electrical wire spark and continues to burn.

A severe fire broke out at the Gopal Snacks manufacturing facility located on the outskirts of Rajkot city, Gujarat, on Wednesday afternoon, officials reported. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and the firefighting operations are diligently continuing.

According to Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rajkot Rural, Vimalkirti Chakravarti, the blaze erupted around 2 pm in the Metoda industrial area. A total of 14 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, which quickly spread across the factory premises.

Bipin Hadvani, the Managing Director of Gopal Snacks, stated that the fire originated in the cellar and expanded rapidly due to the presence of flammable raw materials. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a spark from an electrical wire. Employees present at the scene managed to evacuate safely, avoiding any casualties.

