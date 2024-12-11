Reinventing FMCG: Strategies for Growth Amidst Urban Demand Slowdown
Amidst a slowdown in urban demand, the FMCG sector is urged to reignite volume growth and embrace strategic innovation. Insights from industry leaders highlight the potential for market expansion through digital capabilities and new consumer channels, with an emphasis on quick commerce and personalized data strategies.
The FMCG sector is at a crossroads, faced with the challenge of reigniting volume growth amid a downturn in urban demand. Bharat Puri, Managing Director at Pidilite, emphasized the need for strategic innovation to maintain growth in this competitive landscape.
During a recent summit hosted by CII, leaders from top FMCG companies discussed the critical importance of adopting modern trade and quick-commerce strategies. These channels are rapidly growing, offering new opportunities for businesses to tap into under-served markets, as highlighted by Puri.
Experts like Vipul Parekh and Sameer Satpathy pointed out that quick commerce is transforming retail dynamics, necessitating faster supply chains and deeper collaborations with e-commerce players. The focus is on delivering convenience and staying relevant to the evolving consumer base, particularly Millennials and Gen-Z.
