Reinventing FMCG: Strategies for Growth Amidst Urban Demand Slowdown

The FMCG sector is at a crossroads, faced with the challenge of reigniting volume growth amid a downturn in urban demand. Bharat Puri, Managing Director at Pidilite, emphasized the need for strategic innovation to maintain growth in this competitive landscape.

During a recent summit hosted by CII, leaders from top FMCG companies discussed the critical importance of adopting modern trade and quick-commerce strategies. These channels are rapidly growing, offering new opportunities for businesses to tap into under-served markets, as highlighted by Puri.

Experts like Vipul Parekh and Sameer Satpathy pointed out that quick commerce is transforming retail dynamics, necessitating faster supply chains and deeper collaborations with e-commerce players. The focus is on delivering convenience and staying relevant to the evolving consumer base, particularly Millennials and Gen-Z.

(With inputs from agencies.)