Police Crack Down on Delhi Metro Cable Theft Gang

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested four members of a gang suspected of stealing signaling cables from the city's metro network, particularly targeting the Blue Line. The arrests were announced by an official on Wednesday, marking a step towards resolving the disruptions caused by the gang.

According to Delhi Police, the notorious gang, consisting of eleven members, has been dismantled. The arrested individuals include Rashid Malik, a repeat offender, alongside Shahrukh Malik, Ramzan, and Junaid alias Bhura. Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Vijay Singh stated that the gang's operations had caused considerable inconvenience to commuters.

The investigation into the theft initiated after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reported unusual signaling circuit alarms early on December 5. Subsequently, a police case was filed, leading to targeted raids and arrests of the suspects. Police efforts continue to bring the remaining gang members to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)