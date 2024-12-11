Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Delhi Metro Cable Theft Gang

Police have arrested four members of an 11-member gang for cable theft in Delhi metro. The gang's activities disrupted Blue Line services. Arrests include Rashid Malik and Shahrukh Malik. Police efforts continue to apprehend remaining members, who exploited nighttime hours to steal signaling cables for their copper content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST
Police Crack Down on Delhi Metro Cable Theft Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested four members of a gang suspected of stealing signaling cables from the city's metro network, particularly targeting the Blue Line. The arrests were announced by an official on Wednesday, marking a step towards resolving the disruptions caused by the gang.

According to Delhi Police, the notorious gang, consisting of eleven members, has been dismantled. The arrested individuals include Rashid Malik, a repeat offender, alongside Shahrukh Malik, Ramzan, and Junaid alias Bhura. Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Vijay Singh stated that the gang's operations had caused considerable inconvenience to commuters.

The investigation into the theft initiated after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reported unusual signaling circuit alarms early on December 5. Subsequently, a police case was filed, leading to targeted raids and arrests of the suspects. Police efforts continue to bring the remaining gang members to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024