Gurugram Police Crack Down on International Drug Gang

On Thursday, Gurugram police announced the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network smuggling opium into the United States. A member of this gang, based in Punjab, was taken into custody, shedding light on how narcotics were smuggled using courier services.

The gang reportedly imported drugs from Pakistan using drones. Once on Indian soil, these narcotics were concealed in food box shipments sent abroad, purportedly earning the gang members Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh per parcel. Police detected suspicious bank transactions worth Rs 66 lakh related to the arrested man, Lakhbir Singh.

Officials highlighted an instance from May 2023, when a courier company raised suspicions about a package destined for California. Upon inspection, 842 grams of opium hidden inside jars were uncovered. Police have been pursuing other gang members and have engaged with Punjab police and the Intelligence Bureau to deepen the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)