Left Menu

Yamaha Expands Presence with New Blue Square Dealership in Puducherry

India Yamaha Motor has expanded its retail presence by opening a new Blue Square dealership in Puducherry. The facility, inaugurated by Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy, serves as a hub for sales, service, and parts. This expansion underscores Yamaha's commitment to enhancing customer experience in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:40 IST
Yamaha Expands Presence with New Blue Square Dealership in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable expansion of its retail footprint, India Yamaha Motor has launched a new Blue Square dealership in Puducherry. This strategic move was marked by an inauguration ceremony attended by Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, alongside India Yamaha Motor Sales Director, Setogawa Hiroshi.

This newly opened facility, AMS Motors, is strategically located in Thattanchavady, covering an impressive 6,191 square feet. It serves as a comprehensive hub for Yamaha enthusiasts, offering sales, service, and spare parts to ensure a seamless customer experience.

With the addition of this new dealership, Yamaha now boasts two Blue Square outlets in Puducherry, further solidifying its robust dealer network across India. This development reflects the brand's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services and enhancing the overall customer journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024