Yamaha Expands Presence with New Blue Square Dealership in Puducherry

In a notable expansion of its retail footprint, India Yamaha Motor has launched a new Blue Square dealership in Puducherry. This strategic move was marked by an inauguration ceremony attended by Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, alongside India Yamaha Motor Sales Director, Setogawa Hiroshi.

This newly opened facility, AMS Motors, is strategically located in Thattanchavady, covering an impressive 6,191 square feet. It serves as a comprehensive hub for Yamaha enthusiasts, offering sales, service, and spare parts to ensure a seamless customer experience.

With the addition of this new dealership, Yamaha now boasts two Blue Square outlets in Puducherry, further solidifying its robust dealer network across India. This development reflects the brand's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services and enhancing the overall customer journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)