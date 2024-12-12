Biden's Tariff Hike: Shields Up for US Solar Industry
The Biden administration is set to raise tariffs on solar wafers, polysilicon, and tungsten products from China to fortify US clean energy sectors. The move aligns with domestic investments in clean energy and seeks to counter China's trade practices amid escalating US-China trade tensions.
The Biden administration has announced significant tariff increases on solar wafers, polysilicon, and tungsten products imported from China, with the goal of bolstering US clean energy businesses. According to a notice from the US Trade Representative's office, tariffs on Chinese-made solar components will rise to 50%, while duties on tungsten products will increase to 25% starting January 1.
USTR Katharine Tai emphasized that these tariff hikes are designed to counter harmful Chinese trade practices. The measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance the resilience of critical supply chains and support domestic clean energy investments under the Biden-Harris administration.
This decision follows recent US restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, which Beijing countered by banning exports of key minerals like gallium and germanium. The escalating trade frictions highlight the challenges between the two nations, as they vie for strategic industrial dominance.
