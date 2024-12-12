Left Menu

Biden's Tariff Hike: Shields Up for US Solar Industry

The Biden administration is set to raise tariffs on solar wafers, polysilicon, and tungsten products from China to fortify US clean energy sectors. The move aligns with domestic investments in clean energy and seeks to counter China's trade practices amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:20 IST
Biden's Tariff Hike: Shields Up for US Solar Industry
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Biden administration has announced significant tariff increases on solar wafers, polysilicon, and tungsten products imported from China, with the goal of bolstering US clean energy businesses. According to a notice from the US Trade Representative's office, tariffs on Chinese-made solar components will rise to 50%, while duties on tungsten products will increase to 25% starting January 1.

USTR Katharine Tai emphasized that these tariff hikes are designed to counter harmful Chinese trade practices. The measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance the resilience of critical supply chains and support domestic clean energy investments under the Biden-Harris administration.

This decision follows recent US restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, which Beijing countered by banning exports of key minerals like gallium and germanium. The escalating trade frictions highlight the challenges between the two nations, as they vie for strategic industrial dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024