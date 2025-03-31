IREDA's Financial Surge: A Testament to India's Clean Energy Drive

In a remarkable demonstration of growth within India's renewable energy sector, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has showcased significant advancements in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, according to provisional data released on Monday. Loan sanctions for the fiscal year 2024-25 soared to Rs 47,453 crore, an impressive 27% rise from the Rs 37,354 crore recorded the previous year. Meanwhile, loan disbursements climbed 20%, totalling Rs 30,168 crore, while the outstanding loan book expanded by 28%, reaching Rs 76,250 crore.

IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das emphasized the agency's unwavering dedication to corporate governance and transparency. 'The substantial growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and our overall loan book underscores our commitment to powering India's clean energy transition through innovative financing solutions,' said Das, highlighting IREDA's role in driving sustainable energy initiatives across the nation.

Offering gratitude for the pivotal support received, Das extended thanks to key government figures, including the Hon'ble Union Minister and Secretary of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, as well as the Board of Directors and other regulators. He also lauded the relentless dedication of 'Team IREDA' for their integral role in the agency's success. These reported figures are set to undergo audit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)