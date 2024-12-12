NZ Invests $3 Million to Strengthen Tourism and Hospitality Data Insights

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey announced today a significant investment of $3 million to fund new surveys and research aimed at addressing critical data gaps in New Zealand’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“This funding will enable essential research, including a domestic visitor survey, a tourism sentiment analysis, studies on tourism volumes and flows, and comprehensive insights into hospitality and restaurant spending,” Doocey explained.

Elevating the Sector Through Data

Tourism and hospitality, New Zealand’s second-highest export earner, plays a pivotal role in the nation's economic strategy to boost exports and drive growth. However, sector representatives have consistently called for better-quality data to enhance decision-making and planning.

“Strengthening the tourism data system is crucial for the sector's growth,” Doocey said. “Effective management begins with precise measurement, and I am confident that these initiatives will provide valuable insights to help identify trends, inform decisions, and foster job growth and sector expansion.”

Key Research Initiatives:

Domestic Visitor Survey: Gathering essential data on domestic travel trends and preferences.

Tourism Sentiment Analysis: Providing insights into perceptions of New Zealand as a destination.

Hospitality and Spending Insights: Restaurant Association of New Zealand, in partnership with Hospitality NZ, will receive dedicated funding from the Tourism Data Partnership Fund to analyze spending trends across the hospitality industry.

Sector Collaboration:

Doocey confirmed this announcement at the Hospitality Summit in Parliament, a gathering of industry leaders and representatives. Discussions at the summit included the importance of robust data, workforce challenges, and opportunities highlighted in the recent tourism and hospitality workforce survey.

“This investment reflects a strong partnership between government and industry, addressing critical gaps efficiently and effectively. The new insights will enable businesses to grow and adapt to emerging trends,” he noted.

Roadmap for the Future:

The research initiatives are part of the Tourism Data Leadership Group’s strategic business plan, endorsed by the Minister in July. “This investment underscores our commitment to fostering a data-driven approach to unlock opportunities and support the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sector,” Doocey said.

The government’s collaborative efforts aim to ensure that New Zealand remains a top-tier destination, delivering exceptional experiences while supporting economic growth and sustainability.