India Decoding Jobs Report 2025: Unveiling New Horizons in Employment Trends

New Delhi [India], December 12: In a collaborative effort by Taggd, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Masters' Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, the India Decoding Jobs Report 2025 has been presented, unveiling insightful trends in the nation's employment sector against a backdrop of global economic challenges.

Devashish Sharma, CEO and founder at Taggd, articulated that India's industries are showcasing remarkable resilience. He noted a solid hiring intent for the fiscal year 2025-26 at 9.75%, underpinned by replacement hiring and capacity-building for emerging roles, significantly contributing to the nation's workforce growth. As India ascends toward becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2028, it sets a benchmark in economic stability and leadership amid deglobalization trends.

The report emphasizes significant growth in India's Global In-House Centers (GICs), anticipating a 36% increase by 2025, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Emerging regions like Jaipur, Indore, and Coimbatore are evolving into talent hubs due to cost efficiencies and untapped talent, driven by sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, and IT. Furthermore, AI's integration into hiring processes enhances efficiency and diversity, while sustainability efforts align with India's net-zero carbon goals. Upskilling in STEM and industry-specific training is equipping the workforce for a tech-driven future.

An introduction to the India Decoding Jobs Matrix offers a detailed analysis of the evolving job landscape, highlighting growth trajectories across major industries such as Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, and IT/Tech. This strategic insight aids employers and job seekers in navigating a transformative century. Taggd leverages data and human expertise to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent, partnering with major brands like Honeywell and Tata Motors to solidify its industry-leading position, recognized by Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)