US News Briefs: Shooting Incident, AI Hiring, and More

Here's a recap of current US domestic news: A Delaware State trooper was killed and a suspect dead in a Wilmington shooting; Trump's AI hiring appeal summoned 25,000 interests; advocates challenged ending protections for South Sudanese migrants; and US consumer confidence faltered in December.

A suspect is deceased following the fatal shooting of a Delaware State trooper at a Wilmington DMV, initiating swift police action, Delaware State Police reported. The incident, classified as an active shooter situation, was resolved rapidly, with the suspect apprehended shortly thereafter.

Interest in the Trump administration's 'Tech Force' initiative has surged, with approximately 25,000 candidacies from individuals aspiring to leverage their expertise in artificial intelligence within federal government roles, as shared by a senior official. This effort aligns with the administration's emphasis on bolstering tech competencies across governmental positions.

Immigrant rights organizations are contesting the Trump administration's termination of deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, potentially exposing over 200 individuals to losing their status. The legal challenge was lodged in a Boston federal court, alleging unlawful risk imposition on these migrants by the US Department of Homeland Security.

