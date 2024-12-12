Left Menu

Swiss National Bank's Historic Rate Cut: A Decade in the Making

The Swiss National Bank made a significant interest rate cut of 50 basis points, its largest in nearly a decade, to counter potential global rate adjustments and curb the Swiss franc's appreciation. This reduction brings the policy rate down to its lowest since November 2022, surprising many economists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:00 IST
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has implemented a substantial interest rate reduction, cutting its rate by 50 basis points. This marks the SNB's largest cut in almost ten years, a strategic move designed to pre-empt anticipated rate adjustments by other central banks and control the escalating value of the Swiss franc.

The decision brings the policy rate down from 1.0% to 0.5%, reaching its lowest level since November 2022. While over 85% of economists surveyed by Reuters anticipated a more modest decrease of 25 basis points, market forces had more accurately forecasted the 50 basis point reduction.

SNB's decisive action underlines its commitment to maintaining economic stability amid growing global financial uncertainties and demonstrates its proactive stance in navigating the complex dynamics of currency valuation and monetary policy.

