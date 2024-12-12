Left Menu

Unlocking India's Employment Horizon: The 2025 Job Insights

The India Decoding Jobs Report 2025, launched by Taggd in collaboration with CII, Masters’ Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, highlights transformative employment trends in India. The report emphasizes robust growth in Global In-House Centers, emerging talent hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and the rise of AI in recruitment, positioning India as a leader in economic stability and growth.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:27 IST
Taggd, in collaboration with CII, Masters’ Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, has unveiled the India Decoding Jobs Report 2025, revealing key employment trends shaping India's burgeoning economy.

With a hiring intent of 9.75% for FY2025-26, India's industry-led expansion is driven by replacement hiring and new role capacity-building.

The report outlines India's growth trajectory towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2028, bolstered by rapidly expanding Global In-House Centers, highlighted by the creation of 800 centers fueled by talent migration to emerging cities.

Companies are increasingly leveraging AI in recruitment processes for enhanced efficiency and diversity, aligning with India's net-zero carbon commitments and fostering sustainability through green roles.

The introduction of the India Decoding Jobs Matrix offers a detailed view into seven critical industries, assisting employers and job seekers in strategic workforce planning.

