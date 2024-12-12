Unlocking India's Employment Horizon: The 2025 Job Insights

Taggd, in collaboration with CII, Masters’ Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, has unveiled the India Decoding Jobs Report 2025, revealing key employment trends shaping India's burgeoning economy.

With a hiring intent of 9.75% for FY2025-26, India's industry-led expansion is driven by replacement hiring and new role capacity-building.

The report outlines India's growth trajectory towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2028, bolstered by rapidly expanding Global In-House Centers, highlighted by the creation of 800 centers fueled by talent migration to emerging cities.

Companies are increasingly leveraging AI in recruitment processes for enhanced efficiency and diversity, aligning with India's net-zero carbon commitments and fostering sustainability through green roles.

The introduction of the India Decoding Jobs Matrix offers a detailed view into seven critical industries, assisting employers and job seekers in strategic workforce planning.

