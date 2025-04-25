Trump's Diplomatic Trip: Rome Bound for Funeral and Uncertain Meetings

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Rome for a funeral. The president, speaking to reporters before boarding his helicopter to Air Force One, expressed their intent to pay respects and return the same day.

While discussing the possibility of engaging with foreign leaders on the sidelines, Trump hinted at a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Though the details remain vague, Trump predicted that the interactions could be 'very interesting.'

Reflecting on personal encounters, Trump recalled two meetings with Pope Francis, describing him as a 'fantastic guy' who 'loved the world.' He praised the pope as 'a good man' and appreciated their discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)