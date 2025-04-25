Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Trip: Rome Bound for Funeral and Uncertain Meetings

President Trump and First Lady Melania are traveling to Rome for a funeral. Trump hinted at potential meetings with foreign leaders, possibly including Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. He shared his admiration for Pope Francis, calling him a 'fantastic' person. The nature of these meetings remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:28 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Trip: Rome Bound for Funeral and Uncertain Meetings
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Rome for a funeral. The president, speaking to reporters before boarding his helicopter to Air Force One, expressed their intent to pay respects and return the same day.

While discussing the possibility of engaging with foreign leaders on the sidelines, Trump hinted at a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Though the details remain vague, Trump predicted that the interactions could be 'very interesting.'

Reflecting on personal encounters, Trump recalled two meetings with Pope Francis, describing him as a 'fantastic guy' who 'loved the world.' He praised the pope as 'a good man' and appreciated their discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025