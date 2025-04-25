Airlines Navigate Turbulence: Pakistan Airspace Shutdown & Rising Fuel Costs

Following heightened tensions over a deadly attack in Kashmir, Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo confront challenges of increased fuel costs and extended flight durations due to Pakistan's airspace closure. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack.

The airspace shutdown has spurred urgent rerouting of flights to major destinations, including New York and Dubai, notably impacting New Delhi's bustling airport. Adjustments come as IndiGo and Air India plan to reroute about 1,200 flights to Europe, the Middle East, and North America in April alone.

The operational shake-up adds to IndiGo's decision to cancel routes to Almaty and Tashkent and complicates airline expansion plans already hindered by aircraft delivery delays, marking significant financial impacts and logistical strain on India's aviation industry.

