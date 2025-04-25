Left Menu

Reviving Flow: Delhi's Mandi Road Expansion

The Delhi government plans to revitalize the Mandi Road project to ease traffic on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. The Public Works Department will transfer the project to the National Highways Authority of India for expansion and management. A flyover feasibility study also forms part of the decongestion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is breathing new life into its long-stalled Mandi Road project, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on the Mehrauli-Gurugram corridor. This over-a-decade-old plan will see its execution under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as announced by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma.

The critical 8.8-kilometer stretch will now transition from PWD to NHAI management, a move expected to streamline land acquisition and enhance project execution. 'To decongest the Mandi Road, we plan to hand it over to NHAI. They will execute the project and are better at land acquisition,' Minister Verma stated.

In a bid to further unclog the area, a feasibility study is on the cards for developing a flyover near the Main Chattarpur Road-SSN Marg junction. The initiative signifies a larger trend, with several key arterial roads being re-assigned to NHAI for better oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

