Reviving Flow: Delhi's Mandi Road Expansion

The Delhi government is breathing new life into its long-stalled Mandi Road project, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on the Mehrauli-Gurugram corridor. This over-a-decade-old plan will see its execution under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as announced by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma.

The critical 8.8-kilometer stretch will now transition from PWD to NHAI management, a move expected to streamline land acquisition and enhance project execution. 'To decongest the Mandi Road, we plan to hand it over to NHAI. They will execute the project and are better at land acquisition,' Minister Verma stated.

In a bid to further unclog the area, a feasibility study is on the cards for developing a flyover near the Main Chattarpur Road-SSN Marg junction. The initiative signifies a larger trend, with several key arterial roads being re-assigned to NHAI for better oversight.

