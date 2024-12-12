Left Menu

Romania and Bulgaria Finally Enter Schengen Zone

Romania and Bulgaria are set to become full members of the Schengen free-travel area, making them the 29th nations within the zone. This follows Austria dropping its veto after improvements were made in controlling illegal immigration. Full membership is expected to boost economic appeal and streamline logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST
Romania and Bulgaria are poised to fully integrate into the Schengen free-travel area from next month, bringing the total number of participating nations to 29, according to an announcement from the EU on Thursday. This development follows Austria's decision to lift its longstanding veto, citing recent progress by both countries in curbing illegal immigration.

These EU and NATO members had already partially joined Schengen in March, following an agreement with Austria that saw air and maritime checks with other nations in the zone lifted. However, rigorous discussions with Austria regarding land border entries persisted throughout 2024.

Austria acknowledged this week that its stipulations for Bulgaria and Romania resulted in a decrease in migrant interceptions near the Hungarian border, a frequent pathway toward northern Europe for those arriving from Africa or the Middle East. The Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter underscored the broader benefits to the EU, while Romanian President Klaus Iohannis highlighted potential reductions in border wait times and logistical expenses for companies, enhancing foreign investment appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

