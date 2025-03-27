Trump's Firm Grip on Immigration Policy and Its Political Impacts

President Donald Trump's hardline stance on immigration is receiving better approval ratings compared to his handling of economic issues, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll indicates that nearly half of American respondents approve of Trump's immigration approach, whereas fewer favor his economic policies.

Trump's focus on border security has been a key aspect of his administration's policies, commanding significant support among Republicans. His measures include deploying military troops to the border and launching initiatives to boost immigration enforcement. This has made immigration a central pillar of his political platform, particularly popular among his base.

While Trump enjoys strong backing for his immigration policies, there are concerns about potential political fallout. Some Americans disagree with specific measures like increased deportations and detention, reflecting a divided public opinion, particularly regarding the effects on families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)