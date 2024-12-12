Tragic School Accident in North Kerala: Truck Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in North Kerala's Kalladikode on Thursday evening, as a truck accident led to the tragic loss of young lives, according to local police reports.

The truck, which was carrying cement, lost control and ran over a group of Higher Secondary School students who were returning home, resulting in three fatalities and injuring several others, police stated.

The injured students have been transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. Investigations are ongoing, and more information is expected to emerge soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)