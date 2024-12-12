Left Menu

Tragic School Accident in North Kerala: Truck Claims Lives

A tragic accident in North Kerala occurred when a truck lost control, hitting school students and resulting in fatalities and injuries. The chaos ensued as the vehicle, transporting cement, overturned at Kalladikode. Authorities are awaiting further details, while injured students receive medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in North Kerala's Kalladikode on Thursday evening, as a truck accident led to the tragic loss of young lives, according to local police reports.

The truck, which was carrying cement, lost control and ran over a group of Higher Secondary School students who were returning home, resulting in three fatalities and injuring several others, police stated.

The injured students have been transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. Investigations are ongoing, and more information is expected to emerge soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

